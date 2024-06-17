How To Use Sony's Multi-Cam Monitoring With Its Monitor & Control App

Content creators are always looking for ways to up their game, and Sony has helped them do this with its Monitor & Control App that makes it possible to remotely monitor and operate camera feeds on their smartphones and tablets. The app works with a wide range of Sony's Alpha and Cinema Line cameras, including the Sony A9 III. What makes this app so appealing is its ability to turn mobile devices into a wireless monitor with professional camera controls, giving content creators all the tools they need to monitor exposure in real-time, make precise focus adjustments, control camera settings remotely, and customize histograms and waveforms.

Most content creators would probably agree that being able to do all of these things from their mobile devices increases their workflow efficiency and creative flexibility. While all of these features have made it easier for content creators to do their jobs effectively, Sony has found a way to improve on a good thing with the latest update to the app, version 2.0.0, which brings Multi-Camera Monitoring exclusively to iPad OS. That means if you own the highly-rated iPad Pro M4 or another version of the tablet, you'll be able to connect up to four cameras wirelessly to your iPad. Once connected to your iPad, you can adjust settings and control and display feeds from multiple cameras, allowing you to do the job of several people yourself.