Apple VisionOS 2 Serves Up New Photos Features, Gesture Controls, And Ultrawide Resolutions For Mac

Four months after the Apple Vision Pro went on sale, Apple has confirmed that its first mixed-reality headset will soon receive its first major update. The update will graduate the operating system on the Vision Pro to VisionOS 2 and will feature a bevy of new spatial computing-focused features. Along with the new features, Apple also used its WWDC Keynote to confirm that the Vision Pro will now be made available in several markets outside of the United States.

Among the new features is an upgrade to the existing VisionOS platform with VisionOS 2. This update includes the ability to convert existing photos in your Apple Photos libraries into 3D memories as well as fresh hand gestures that make it easier for users to access Home View. Apple is also updating the capabilities of apps like Mindfulness, Safari, and Apple TV.

Apple also used the opportunity to announce that the app store for VisionOS now has more than 2,000 apps specifically designed for the Vision Pro. This is in addition to the 1.5 million iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS apps that also work with the Vision Pro. Among the apps specifically designed to work with the Vision Pro include Slack, Webex, Zoom, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ with Hulu. There are more than 250 titles to choose from with Apple Arcade, the company's video game subscription service.