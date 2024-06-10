Apple VisionOS 2 Serves Up New Photos Features, Gesture Controls, And Ultrawide Resolutions For Mac
Four months after the Apple Vision Pro went on sale, Apple has confirmed that its first mixed-reality headset will soon receive its first major update. The update will graduate the operating system on the Vision Pro to VisionOS 2 and will feature a bevy of new spatial computing-focused features. Along with the new features, Apple also used its WWDC Keynote to confirm that the Vision Pro will now be made available in several markets outside of the United States.
Among the new features is an upgrade to the existing VisionOS platform with VisionOS 2. This update includes the ability to convert existing photos in your Apple Photos libraries into 3D memories as well as fresh hand gestures that make it easier for users to access Home View. Apple is also updating the capabilities of apps like Mindfulness, Safari, and Apple TV.
Apple also used the opportunity to announce that the app store for VisionOS now has more than 2,000 apps specifically designed for the Vision Pro. This is in addition to the 1.5 million iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS apps that also work with the Vision Pro. Among the apps specifically designed to work with the Vision Pro include Slack, Webex, Zoom, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ with Hulu. There are more than 250 titles to choose from with Apple Arcade, the company's video game subscription service.
Apple VisionOS 2: What is new?
The most talked about feature of Apple's VisionOS 2 is its ability to convert standard photos into ones that feature a 3D-like spatial effect. Apple claims this feature adds an extra layer of realism to the memory. The VisionOS 2 also gets new gestures for navigation, including one that lets users hold their hand up and open Home View. Apple also confirmed that the Mac in Vision Pro will get better resolution and a wider display akin to two 4K monitors side by side. Another interesting addition is something called Travel Mode, which the company says will make it easier for users to use the Vision Pro while commuting on trains.
Apple also announced collaborations with major players in the camera industry — including Canon and Blackmagic — to enable features that will enhance the capabilities of the Vision Pro. Canon, for example, will launch a spatial lens that will work with the company's EOS R7 camera, letting users capture spatial videos that will look great in the Vision Pro. Once edited using FinalCut Pro, the videos can be shared on Vimeo. The Blackmagic collaboration has resulted in a new production workflow for creators that will let them easily edit immersive 8K videos for the Vision Pro.
New markets for the Apple Vision Pro
For the first four months since its launch, the Apple Vision Pro was only on sale in the United States. The product's U.S. exclusivity has come to an end, and starting later this month, the product will be on sale to several new markets. The first of these countries include China, Japan, and Singapore, where it will be available for preorder starting June 13. In these markets, the Vision Pro will become available on June 28.
Other countries where the Vision Pro will go on sale include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K., where it will be up for preorder starting June 28 and will become available July 12. Prices for the Vision Pro remain unchanged in these markets as well, with the starting price for the base 256GB variant starting at $3,499. Apple also has 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the Vision Pro.