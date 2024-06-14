The Role Of Tanks In Modern Military Operations: Are They Becoming Obsolete?

Massive Russian tank losses during the opening days of its invasion of Ukraine has caused people to believe that the tank has started to become obsolete. Less than two years prior to the Russian invasion, Armenia saw its $1.2 million T-72 tanks get disabled by a $105,000 SkyStriker drones from Azerbaijan. More recently, Ukraine ordered those same drones. While the company nor the customer didn't say where it would use those weapons, it won't be hard to imagine where they would be deployed.

Because of news like these, it's easy for us to say that the tank has reached its heyday and is on the way out of modern armies, especially with the numerous videos of drones taking out tanks on social media. However, these videos may not totally represent the actual events on the ground. In fact, the majority of tank losses that Russia suffered happened during its initial incursion into Ukraine, when its efforts were still disorganized.

Although new technologies like drones and Javelin anti-tank missiles have brought new challenges to armored warfare, they haven't phased out the tank on the battlefield. Let's dive into the reasons why people think tanks are obsolete and why this is untrue.