What Does 'LSA' Engine Stand For & Which Cars Have One Under The Hood?

General Motors' LS engines are special, bringing more power with lighter weights to many of the manufacturer's iconic vehicles. However, even within the LS family, the LSA engine is a standout and one of the most powerful engines ever built by General Motors. But unlike many of the acclaimed engines, the LSA doesn't have a number attached to it, so what does the acronym stand for and how does it differentiate itself from the pack?

LSA stands for "lobe separation angle," which, as the name suggests, is the measure of the distance between the intake and exhaust lobes. Changing an engine's LSA affects its power, with a tighter angle producing peak torque at lower RPMs and vice versa. However, the method of reaching peak torque faster comes with a penalty to the engine's idle state, reducing the idle vacuum and producing a noticeably louder idle performance.

General Motors' LSA engine uses the lobe separation angle to give it more power. The LSA engine shares many similarities with GM's LS3, but it was designed from top to bottom with quiet performance in mind. It is a 6.2-liter V8 Supercharged engine with high-twist four-lobe rotors delivers 6162 cc of displacement and a maximum engine speed of 6200 RPM. And since it's development in 2009, the LSA engine has appeared in a few cars across GM's many brands.