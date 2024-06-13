The Best Years For Jeep Patriot (And Some To Avoid)

Jeep has introduced several memorable models over the years, and one, in particular, was the Jeep Patriot. This SUV first debuted in 2007 and ran until it was discontinued in 2017. With an exterior style that included round headlights and a vertical grill design, the Patriot was unmistakably a part of the Jeep family. Among the myriad of Jeep models to choose from, the Patriot was the most accessible from a cost standpoint, and some trims still qualified for the Trail Rated distinction.

Per Good Car Bad Car, the Jeep Patriot saw its highest sales numbers in 2016, with over 125,000 units sold. However, in its decade long production, there were certainly both high and low points that make some model years a better choice than others. This fuel-efficient entry-level Jeep had a strong debut, but then a disappointing string of production iterations after that. In 2013, there was a noticeable improvement, but the very next year the Patriot suffered a surge of complaints. Similar to its launch, the Patriot's last two years of production were some of its best in 2016 and 2017. Although the Patriot has its fans, it doesn't make the list of the best Jeeps ever designed. Here are the best years for the Jeep Patriot and some you should steer clear of.