The Best Years For Jeep Patriot (And Some To Avoid)
Jeep has introduced several memorable models over the years, and one, in particular, was the Jeep Patriot. This SUV first debuted in 2007 and ran until it was discontinued in 2017. With an exterior style that included round headlights and a vertical grill design, the Patriot was unmistakably a part of the Jeep family. Among the myriad of Jeep models to choose from, the Patriot was the most accessible from a cost standpoint, and some trims still qualified for the Trail Rated distinction.
Per Good Car Bad Car, the Jeep Patriot saw its highest sales numbers in 2016, with over 125,000 units sold. However, in its decade long production, there were certainly both high and low points that make some model years a better choice than others. This fuel-efficient entry-level Jeep had a strong debut, but then a disappointing string of production iterations after that. In 2013, there was a noticeable improvement, but the very next year the Patriot suffered a surge of complaints. Similar to its launch, the Patriot's last two years of production were some of its best in 2016 and 2017. Although the Patriot has its fans, it doesn't make the list of the best Jeeps ever designed. Here are the best years for the Jeep Patriot and some you should steer clear of.
2007 Jeep Patriot
The very first Jeep Patriot features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 158 horsepower for the base trim. There were also sport packages available that bumped up the performance output with a larger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, and some models offered 4WD. The base 2WD trim was quite the bargain, with an original MSRP of only $14,550. Other options from the automaker, like the 2007 Jeep Liberty, started at $21,600, while the Wrangler X was available for $18,610.
While some reviews knocked the Patriot for its more basic interior, less capable off-road performance (when compared to other options), and underwhelming performance, owners said otherwise. Consumer reviews on Cars.com have a 77% recommended rating for this first year of production. Owners on Edmunds rate the 2007 Patriot a 4.1 out of five. There was only one recall for this model, and it received few complaints when compared to the majority of other production years.
2013 Jeep Patriot
The 2013 Jeep Patriot comes equipped with some minor enhancements that improve fuel economy, and it continues to benefit from a low-price point. This model had an option for flip-down speakers on the liftgate designed for outdoor picnics, tailgate parties, or beach hangouts. The tailgate lifts upward, then two large speakers can unlatch and swing down, pointing them directly outward for improved sound. No matter what vehicle you drive, there are some simple tips for maximizing audio quality in your car.
Per Kelly Blue Book, 73% of owners endorse the 2013 Jeep Patriot, and describe its most significant benefits being ergonomic comfort and reliable service. There was only one recall that involved the airbags and safety belt system, but wasn't exclusive to the Patriot, effecting several Chrysler and Dodge models. The 2013 model had even fewer complaints than the 2007, and were mostly due to the recall stated above.
2016-2017 Jeep Patriot
The final two years of production were solid, allowing the Patriot to bow out gracefully, instead of being mired in problems like some previous iterations. There is little change to the vehicle from 2016 to 2017, so these models are very similar. In honor of Jeep's 75th anniversary, the 2016 was offered with an optional (and pricier) edition that included a contrasting green and bronze paint design. Owner reviews are even higher on this 2016 version of Jeep Patriot, with a 91% recommendation on Cars.com.
Overall, the Jeep Patriot was made for a certain type of driver and those who discovered it, had mostly positive feedback. The problem was that the Patriot seemed to be a bit of an outsider for Jeep purists, who couldn't help but compare it to the Wrangler or Liberty, and point out its connection with the Dodge Caliber. The automaker even left out the Patriot when including secret messages on its models. The Patriot didn't feature a massive engine, wasn't as capable off-road as the Wrangler, and its base trim was simple. But it connected with customers looking for a solid, budget SUV, from a brand known for its rugged roots.
Avoid these Jeep Patriot years
While the Patriot has its fans, there are also some who were unlucky enough to own models plagued with problems. The 2008 Jeep Patriot has over 441 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) complaints. The most reported issues had to do with the short lifespan of the transmission, rain water leaking into the cabin, and structural problems. Unfortunately, 2009s Patriot failed to significantly improve the situation, with leaks and transmission problems aplenty.
The 2011 and2012 Jeep Patriot's were still grappling with rainwater leaks, and overheating or malfunctioning transmissions. The average amount for fixing the transmission on the SUV, was around $3,500, which made the Patriot's low MSRP less appealing. The 2015 is considered by some to be the worst version of this Jeep SUV, and one to actively run from if you encounter it.
While the 2008 Patriot has more total complaints, the 2015 suffers from issues that compromise safety. Somehow, the leaks are back, but the most pressing issue is the engine cutting out (even while in motion). Owners reported that there wasn't any indication of a problem prior to the sudden stalling. Sometimes even the warning lights in the instrument cluster failed to illuminate, leaving drivers stunned and searching for answers. One frustrated owner stated "No check engine light came on, just started dropping to 0 RPM while driving but it would pick back up and keep moving."