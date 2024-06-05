This Viral Instagram Video Has People Rubbing Potatoes On Their Cars: Here's Why

It goes without saying that social media success can be unpredictable. Videos you never expected to reach an audience can hit tens of thousands of views, and before you know it, they start to appear on people's Instagram Explore page and TikTok FYP. Just like that, a video has gone viral.

Social media automotive expert, @chequanxiaoqiao, who has an audience of over 4.1 million followers, has had her share of viral Instagram and TikTok videos. For instance, an Instagram Reel that she posted in April 2024, demonstrating how to judge the distance around a car accumulated over thirty six million views.

The automotive expert's videos seem to be loved by millions worldwide. A few days ago, @chequanxiaoqiao's Instagram Reel explaining the various benefits of potatoes to the automotive world blew up. At the time of writing, the post had already been viewed more than 2.5 million times. It's also one reason why many people are running towards their local grocery store to buy potatoes and see what the hype is all about.

In the viral video, @chequanxiaoqiao detailed four benefits of using potatoes to maintain your car that she believes most drivers are unaware of. The real question is — do these potato hacks really work?