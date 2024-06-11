Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Vs. Indian Sport Chief: What's The Difference?

Given that they are the undisputed elder statesmen of the American motorcycle scene, Harley-Davidson and Indian have been directly compared as often as any two brands in the game over the last century-plus. With the motorcycle market continuing to grow in the U.S., it's safe to assume they'll continue to continue competing over their market share for the foreseeable future.

Both Harley-Davidson and Indian have, of course, seen their ups and downs over the years, with the latter having endured numerous struggles and ownership changes since its founding. These days, builds from both brands are regarded among the finest you'll find on the blacktop, helping cement each manufacturer's legacy with motorcycle purists. Among each bike maker's more popular current models are Harley's Low Rider S and Indian's Sport Chief, both of which stand out among an increasingly crowded field of cruisers class motorcycles.

If one were to look at a Low Rider S and a Sports Chief side by side, it might be difficult to immediately tell each cruiser apart, save for their respective HD and Indian logos. In all honesty, Harley's Low Rider S and Indian's Sport Chief share considerable similarities in terms of ride, build, engine power, and even price point. However, on closer inspection, the bikes bear some pretty striking contrasts. Here's a quick look at some of the bigger differences between Harley-Davidson's Low Rider S and Indian's Sports Chief.