What Ever Happened To Iron Horse Motorcycles?

Orange County Choppers, West Coast Choppers and many others were making waves in the early 2000s and custom motorcycles were surging in popularity. Custom bikes aren't new and they weren't back at the turn of the 21st century either. Roots of the custom scene trace all the way back to the 1904 Dreadnought, considered by many to be the first custom bike. While the custom scene didn't disappear completely over the years, it had a resurgence in the 60s with movies like Easy Rider, which featured one of the most famous motorcycles of all time, and in the 90s with the Harley-Davidson chopper from Pulp Fiction.

With a clear vision in mind, Tim Edmondson and Bill Rucker started American IronHorse Motorcycle, Co. in 1995, with the aim of bringing custom bikes into the mainstream. American IronHorse produced several well received models such as the Outlaw, Texas Chopper, and the Legend. In 2002, the company achieved $40 million in sales, garnered celebrity clients, and was featured in 80 dealerships throughout the U.S., per FastCompany.com. But the good times wouldn't last, as American IronHorse went from the most significant producer of custom motorcycles, to bankruptcy in 2009.