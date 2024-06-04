Max Joins Other Streamers In Hiking Prices, And This Time Ad-Free Plans Are Going Up

The price of Max is going up again, so if you were holding off on resubscribing while waiting for "House of the Dragon" Season 2, it's going to cost you. Beginning immediately, the top ad-free tier, the most expensive option available, is rising from $19.99 to $20.99 per month. The year-long subscription will hike in price as well, from $199.99 to $209.99.

The mid-tier ad-free option is also being hit with a price increase going from $15.99 to $16.99 a month. While the most expensive ad-free yearly subscription only rose by $10, the mid-tier ad-free plan goes up by $20 from $149.99 to $169.99. If you're willing to put up with ads, you're in luck: The Max tier with ads will stay the same price at $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the year.

If you're a current Max subscriber, the new pricing takes effect on or after July 4, and yearly subscribers won't see the increased pricing until their next renewal date. If you're impacted by this new pricing, you'll also receive an email informing you of the increase. Max is just the latest streaming service to increase its subscription costs, and it's unlikely to be the last.