Is The Chrysler 3.0L EcoDiesel A Good Engine? Here's What Owners And Mechanics Say

With their fuel-efficiency advantage over gasoline engines of similar capacity, it is odd that diesel engines haven't been offered often in modern light-duty vehicles. Therefore, when Chrysler introduced the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 as an option for the 2014 Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee, it was a bit of an anomaly, albeit a welcome one to those who wanted an efficient engine with low-end grunt in a half-ton truck or sport-utility vehicle.

The second-generation (but first to be offered in the United States) 3.0 EcoDiesel V6 was produced by Italian manufacturer VM Motori, delivering 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, 28 highway miles-per-gallon, and paired with an eight-speed automatic. The EcoDiesel option in the Jeep Grand Cherokee was retired in 2019. The third-generation 3.0 EcoDiesel V6 was introduced in 2020, with output increasing to 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. It was made an option for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, but as electrification became a mandatory direction for all automakers in the face of new fleet fuel-economy and emissions standards, the EcoDiesel was phased out entirely after the 2023 model-year.

The critical reception of the EcoDiesel V6 was generally positive to start, with Edmunds in its review of the 2014 Ram 1500 stating, "Sure, it doesn't have 800 pound-feet of torque (only 420 lb-ft) like the Big Daddy trucks, but man is this thing smooth and quiet." However, its reputation amongst owners and mechanics after 10 years of availability in the United States is a bit of a mixed bag.