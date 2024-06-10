How To Turn Off Read Receipts On Instagram

A read receipt in Instagram is the little note in your direct messages (DMs) that says "Seen" when you open or read someone's DM. Once you turn this feature off, you'll still be able to read messages from your friends or followers, but they won't be notified when you do. While this doesn't absolve you from the consequences of not replying, it does reduce the pressure that comes from the shared awareness that you've read what was sent to you. Unfortunately, Instagram claims that this feature is mobile-only, so tough-luck if you're trying to hide your viewing of a message when you use the social media app via the web.

It's important to note that your friends or followers can still see your activity status on Instagram, so it's not a foolproof way to avoid them. To check someone's activity status, all you need to do is open the individual DM or relevant group chat on Instagram and check if there is a green dot located in the lower-right corner of their profile photo. To cover all your bases, you can hide your activity from your Instagram friends too. Just bear in mind that this also means you can't view other people's activity, which is only fair.

Now, if you're looking forward to getting rid of your read receipts on Instagram, we've got you covered.