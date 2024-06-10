Which Arduino Boards Support Debugging? Here's The Complete List

Even if you're a programming wizard with decades of coding experience, you're still bound to make mistakes when writing the code. Thankfully, with Arduino, there are several debugging techniques you can use to get your program up and running in no time. One of the most common ways is to go through the Arduino IDE's compiler messages to check whether there's an issue with the syntax. You can also go down more traditional routes, using trace code, where you print messages to the serial monitor, or signal through a GPIO pin that parts of your sketch run as expected. Although these techniques do a great job of solving your code issues at times, they have limitations. For instance, you can't use the serial monitor if you already have a component connected to the RX/TX pins. The extra lines of code can also interfere with how your overall program executes. And often, the compiler messages can be vague and unhelpful.

Luckily for you, Arduino offers a more straightforward alternative: the Debugger feature in the second version of its IDE. The Debugger helps you to better understand your Arduino code, and simplifies the debugging process. However, it isn't available for all Arduino boards. Here's a complete list of the only boards you can use with the Debugger feature.