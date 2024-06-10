The Kawasaki Ninja 300: What's This Bike's Top Speed & How Much Does One Cost?

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is one of the best entry-level bikes on the market if you can track one down. It's no longer in production by Kawasaki, as the Ninja 400 and 500 models have taken over its spot as the affordable, Kawasaki motorcycle for beginners. With that said, it is still prevalent enough where you shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding one if you're willing to hit the used market. Depending on the model year, you can typically find a Ninja 300 ranging from between roughly $3,000 and $5,000. The prices will vary by your area as there's no guarantee what model year you'll be able to find near you.

Built with a 296cc engine, this won't be a bike that sets the roads on fire with its raw speed like some of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built. Still, reaching the mid-90s won't be a problem for the motorcycle, and that means you'll have plenty of power to pass other cars on the expressways without having to push the bike to its limits. You can nearly hit 120 mph with the bike in the right conditions, but that won't be something the average rider will accomplish. With its low price and solid top speeds, it makes sense this is a bike many people have their eyes on, but it still might not be the best value out there.