Three Unusual Camouflage Patterns Used By WWI Naval Vessels

Militaries began using camouflage during World War I as the rise of aerial photography and trench warfare rose in popularity. Most camouflage used during World War I was found on vehicles and equipment, but soon after its introduction, people began wearing clothing to match their environments. Granted, camo patterns in the early 20th century look nothing like they do today, but it had to start somewhere.

The world's militaries continued adapting and upgrading their camouflage patterns throughout the Great War and in various places where the conflict raged. It was during WWI that militaries began experimenting with untraditional patterns, and despite the way they appeared, most of them worked rather well. This is especially true of naval vessels that sported some of the oddest camo patterns in military history. Many Allied nations tried different patterns and colors on their vessels, hoping to trick submariners peering at them through periscopes.

This was especially employed by the British, who included odd patterns with sharp corners, looking nothing like the more traditional blotchy guise adopted by modern militaries. This kind of pattern was called Dazzle Camouflage, though historians prefer to call it "Razzle Dazzle," and when you see it, you'll immediately understand why. The U.K. employed artist and illustrator Norman Wilkinson in this endeavor, and he came up with some wild designs.