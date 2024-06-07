Who Makes Harbor Freight's Pallet Jack & How Much Does It Cost?

Harbor Freight has many unexpected finds for the right price, especially compared to its competitive retailers like Home Depot and Lowes. It's also the only place where you can purchase the Franklin brand pallet jack, and with it comes a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 500 reviewers. Many have stated that the quality of the tool is good. One reviewer said that the wheels are quiet and roll smoothly, with or without a load. Another reviewer stated that compared to the previous pallet jack they owned, Harbor Freight's is more lightweight at 156.20 pounds.

However, like any product on the market, there are bound to be a few bad reviews. A business commented stating that they bought a pallet jack and after less than six months of use while being properly taken care of, the tool simply stopped working. It couldn't pick up more than a few hundred pounds and wouldn't stay up. They believe a valve or o-ring failed and were upset that the warranty for the pallet jack is only 90 days from the date of purchase, so nothing could be done about the failure.

On the product page, there is also a customer review video. The content creator tested the max 5,000 pound weight for the pallet jack, and though the tool could lift it, he had a lot of trouble moving it. However, keep in mind that the positive reviews do outweigh the negative, with 98% of customers recommending this pallet jack.