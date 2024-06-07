6 Websites You Need To Know If You're Into Arduino Projects

The best way to learn Arduino, as with any other hands-on skill, is to practice creating a project. You can find a host of ideas online, but the best resource to find Arduino projects to try is the Arduino Project Hub.

This official site is dedicated solely to projects that use at least one Arduino product. It features over 5,400 projects, ranging from simple tutorials — like using a soil moisture sensor with Arduino — to more complete guides like building a Bluetooth-controlled car. Although the site is an official Arduino page, it's different from the Arduino Docs, where tutorials are written only by Arduino. Instead, most of the projects on the Hub are uploaded by other Arduino users and hobbyists, though the company also posts tutorials and guides from time to time.

Despite the massive collection of projects on the site, it isn't difficult to find something of interest here because everything is neatly organized into categories, such as IoT, wearables, interactive games, environmental monitoring, and robotics. You can also sort the projects by Trending, Most respected, and Most recent, or filter them by the type (e.g., Getting started, Tutorial, Work in progress) or difficulty (e.g., easy, super hard). Additionally, there's a convenient search bar here if you're looking for a specific project.

As for the project page itself, each comes with detailed information on what the project is, the components, supplies, and code used, and any relevant files you can download. The project page also has a comment section, where you can ask more questions or commend the creator.