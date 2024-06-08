Here's What Made The ZSL92 APC Tank Unique From Its Predecessors

While it's true that war never changes, the implements of war absolutely do. Military powers constantly look to improve their arsenal, hoping to exceed the capabilities of older machinery and outgun their opposition. Along the way, production may stumble, and designs may be forfeited for something more viable, as seen with China's WZ-551 family of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV).

From the early 1980s to well into the '90s, years before some of the most innovative tanks like the Type 99 hit the assembly line, engineers of the China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) labored over perfecting a new IFV. It would be the first developed by China, following the successful production of the Jiefang CA-30, a personnel carrier. With an eye on post-Cold War United States, a nation that had firmly cemented itself as both a rich and powerful nation, China turned to other countries for inspiration, such as basing the 6x6 chassis on Germany's Mercedes-Benz 2060 truck.

As the project moved forward, two prototypes were made: The ZSL-90 and the ZSL-92. Of those, the ZSL-92 actually went into production, having improved upon the pitfalls of the original model and other armored vehicles used by the PLA. Entered into service in 1995, the armored vehicle was deployed in regions like Algeria and Nepal. Thanks to a significant change made to the propulsion system, it was also able to make long treks across Pakistan, Kenya, and Iran while remaining more efficient.

[Featured image by Negi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED]