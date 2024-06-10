Kawasaki Ninja Vs. Yamaha YZF-R3: Which Sport Bike Is Better For Beginners?
Kawasaki's line of Ninja bikes runs deep, and while you'll find plenty of choices in the manufacturer's lineup, there are some that are suited toward veterans and some made with beginners in mind. If you stick with the lower displacement Ninjas, like the 400 or even the 500, that will be easier for a beginner instead of something like the Ninja 1000SX.
Yamaha is also a popular motorcycle brand that has a wide array of selections. Like Kawasaki, some bikes are tailored more for beginners, while others are for the experienced and seasoned riders. The Yamaha R-series is particularly popular, with the YZF-R3 being a standout pick for beginners. The same can be said of the Kawasaki Ninja lineup if you stick with the lower displacement engines. Each bike talked about here has reviews and impressions backing up why they're considered beginner friendly, so newer riders should keep an eye on these bikes. A more in-depth explanation of how this conclusion was reached can be found at the end.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 is good for absolute beginners
The Yamaha YZF-R3 is one of the best bikes available for beginners, and it's great for work commutes if that's what you're looking for in a bike. Motorcycle News gives the motorcycle a four out of five score and notes its excellent handling as a strong point. The modest 321cc engine is singled out as Yamaha's effort to keep the bike feeling beginner friendly. MCN calls it a good stepping stone from a 125cc bike, but this is also a fine choice for riders who haven't rode in the past as well.
Budget is also something new riders have to consider, as spending $10,000 on a motorcycle is a much tougher pill to swallow compared to spending nearly half that. Pricing for the YZF-R3 begins at $5,499, so it's a very affordable first bike that lets you dip your toes into the world of riding without having to spend too much. For beginner bikes, this is a rather typical price range to be in.
The Kawasaki Ninja offers more power for a starter bike
The Kawasaki Ninja is one the brand's most famous bikes, and as a result there are many variants of the Ninja to pick from. For the sake of starter bikes, we're going to look at the more budget-friendly options instead of something north of the $10,000 mark. Ninjas can blow past $50,000, so there's a lot of upward growth for veteran riders if that's something you're considering down the line.
Kawasaki's base model Ninja 400 comes with the new rider friendly branding, and its MSRP is $5,299. Kawasaki has replaced the Ninja 300 with the 400, so this is now your pick for an entry-level Ninja. The 399cc engine packs a punch when compared to some other motorcycles in the price range, including the YZF-R3. It comes with the benefit of something you can grow into as a new rider, but RevZilla's review notes there are "tamer" options available between the Honda CB300R, Suzuki's GSX250R, and the aforementioned Yamaha YZF-R3 that might be easier to learn on for a beginner.
The Kawasaki Ninja offers just a bit more horsepower over the Yamaha YZF-R3
For a straight beginner bike, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and Ninja 400 are both great choices. If a winner had to be picked, the Ninja 400 comes out a tad ahead just because the engine has a little more juice in it for about the same price. This is also the conclusion Cycle World came to in a comparison of the two bikes, and it's tough to argue against it. With them priced practically the same, it doesn't hurt to get more displacement out of the engine so you don't feel like you're hitting a wall faster, especially when the riding characteristics are similar.
To be fair, Yamaha's bike is a solid choice — and if that's what you go with you won't feel like you wasted your money by any means. Your best bet is to find a test ride of both of them if possible, because factors like comfort can come into play, and everybody's different in that regard. Cycle World said the Yamaha motorcycle was less comfortable than the Ninja 400, but your experience could be different for your body type. The Ninja has a curb weight of 361.6 pounds (366 pounds for ABS) while the Yamaha has a 375-pound wet weight. There's a difference, but it shouldn't have too much of an impact on your riding.
How was a winner picked?
What made the Ninja 400 come out just ahead of the YZF-R3 is the extra power from the engine. Both bikes are perfectly solid options for beginner bikes, but the Ninja gives a new rider just a little bit more power to grow into. Each bike has solid reviews from professional outlets, and they are priced close enough to where you won't feel like you're breaking the bank picking one new ride over another.
Both bikes are lightweight and easy to handle, two boons for a new rider. If you decided to buy the Ninja, you'll need to make sure you pick the correct model, as the 400 is the one that's designed with new riders in mind. While a Ninja 650 is a good bike, it's quite different compared to a Ninja 400, and it's a bike geared more toward seasoned riders. Keep in mind that any bike is something you can hop on and learn with, but some are better for learning how to handle the power under your legs.