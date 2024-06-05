Here's How Much It'll Cost To Build A DIY Raspberry Pi DAKboard

Have you ever wanted a smart display in your home capable of displaying the weather, news, and a calendar? Thanks to a product named the DAKboard, smart home displays are no longer science fiction. The company offers a range of digital displays powered by its own software that you can find in the DAKboard shop. But why pay the full price when you can build your own?

The Raspberry Pi is an incredibly versatile device capable of running several operating systems. With its small size and recent models showcasing some impressive specs, there are many cool projects you can do with a Raspberry Pi and a display. By installing DAKboard OS with the Raspberry Pi imager tool, you can now create a custom DAKboard with your Raspberry Pi. It's cheaper and relatively simple to set up, plus you can customize the system by using different displays.

Before getting started, it's worth considering the specific hardware required to calculate your budget, as some Raspberry Pi models aren't powerful enough for the project. Besides functionality, you may want a high-quality monitor for a better visual experience, which will also affect your budget. No matter what hardware you pick, there is both a budget-friendly and a more expensive option — depending on how polished you want your DAKboard to be. Let's look at the hardware and costs of building your own DAKboard with a Raspberry Pi.