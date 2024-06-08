Here's Why The Dodge 318 V8 Engine Was Better Than You Remember

When you think of iconic and robust V8s in the automobile world, you likely picture a 426 Hemi, a ZL1 427, a Rocket 455, or any one of the most iconic big-block engines ever built. Regardless of which engine came to mind, it probably wasn't a small-block. Unfortunately, many great sub-400-cubic inch engines have been overshadowed by their larger brethren. One prime example is the Dodge 318 V8 that offered some tangible benefits to those who took a closer look at its potential.

While big-block V8s get all the attention for their higher displacement, small-blocks have more options in terms of available parts and can provide additional horsepower for less money. Since its introduction in 1967, the Mopar 318 V8 has been widely revered for its durability, as well as some decent specs coming out of the factory. This engine was used in a variety of vehicles and considered one of the small-block engines that pack way more punch than expected.