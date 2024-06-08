Here's Why The Dodge 318 V8 Engine Was Better Than You Remember
When you think of iconic and robust V8s in the automobile world, you likely picture a 426 Hemi, a ZL1 427, a Rocket 455, or any one of the most iconic big-block engines ever built. Regardless of which engine came to mind, it probably wasn't a small-block. Unfortunately, many great sub-400-cubic inch engines have been overshadowed by their larger brethren. One prime example is the Dodge 318 V8 that offered some tangible benefits to those who took a closer look at its potential.
While big-block V8s get all the attention for their higher displacement, small-blocks have more options in terms of available parts and can provide additional horsepower for less money. Since its introduction in 1967, the Mopar 318 V8 has been widely revered for its durability, as well as some decent specs coming out of the factory. This engine was used in a variety of vehicles and considered one of the small-block engines that pack way more punch than expected.
Bore, stroke, and valve angle
In terms of performance, a larger bore (the width of the cylinder) and shorter stroke (the distance the piston travels in the cylinder) will offer more power as it enables the engine to reach higher RPMs, enhancing horsepower. A smaller bore and longer stroke prove valuable in terms of efficiency as they reduce heat loss for less waste during combustion. The Dodge 318 V8 comes with a bore of 3.91 inches and stroke of 3.31 inches, striking a good balance between muscle and efficiency.
The angle of the valves can also influence an engine's performance, and the 318 came stock with an 18-degree valve-angle orientation. The more upright the angle of the valve, the greater the amount of combustion mixture fills the space in the cylinder. With a valve angled at 23 degrees, for example, as the piston moves down the cylinder, the area available for oxygen and fuel is more limited and less uniformly distributed than with a valve at an 18-degree angle.
Durability and upgrades on a budget
Materials can be everything when comparing an engine that breaks under pressure and one that takes high demands in stride. Many 318s came equipped with a cast-iron crankshaft that generally provide around 70,000 to 80,000 psi of tensile strength. While not nearly as robust as the forged variety, this cast-iron crankshaft in Dodge's small-block V8 has caused few problems, helping to solidify the 318's durable reputation.
One of the drawbacks of upgrading a big-block V8 is generally the sticker shock when purchasing parts. Fortunately, with the 318 V8, you can add considerable brawn under the hood on a budget. Increasing the bore size, swapping out the heads for better airflow, installing zero-deck performance pistons, and several other modifications can all be done without depleting your bank account. With smart aftermarket choices, you can transform a stock '60s 318 from 230 horsepower up to around 400 horsepower. In general, there are several other affordable ways to boost your car's performance as well.