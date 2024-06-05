This BMW 507-Inspired Z4 Looks Like Something Elvis Would Drive Today

Throughout the 1950s and much of the 1960s, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest star on the planet. A legit icon of rock & roll's formative years, the hip-shaking "Love Me Tender" singer remains one of the most culturally influential figures of the 20th century. Elvis was, of course, renowned for his trend-setting personal style, but his taste in automobiles was just as legendary, with the singer counting a stunning fleet of rare hot rods, sports cars, and luxury vehicles in his personal collection.

Prominently featured in that collection was a pair of BMW 507s, both of which Presley purchased in 1958 while stationed in Germany during his stint in the military. The King's seal of approval bestowed upon the roadster gave it instant icon status in automobile circles. Yet, the 507 never sold as BMW expected, with the automaker halting production on the vehicle in 1960. More than six decades after the 507 nearly bankrupted BMW, the automaker is paying homage to their iconic failure, jazzing up their Z4 build with some 507 style fit for a king, or even The King.

The 507-inspired Tender 5.7 is a funky sight to be certain, paying homage to the original's sleek design while maintaining a distinctly modern look. The Tender 5.7 is more than modern under the hood too, boasting an upgraded B58 engine that produces 500 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and we honestly can't help but think Elvis would've relished the chance to push those kind of ponies on the open road.