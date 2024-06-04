Everything To Know About The Engine That Powered The Datsun Fairlady 1500

The Datsun Fairlady 1500 (SP/SPL310) followed the original 1961 Fairlady (SP/SPL213) with production from 1963 to 1965 model years. The 1961 Fairlady featured Datsun's 54 horsepower 1,186-cc E1 inline four-cylinder engine. However, the newer Fairlady 1500 was powered by the 1,488-cc inline four-cylinder Type-G engine borrowed from the Nissan Cedric.

The Cedric's 1.5-liter engine produced only 70 horsepower, but the 1963 Fairlady used dual single-barrel carburetors to increase output to 79 horsepower. While the Datsun 1,488-cc Type-G engine likely won't make many underrated engines lists, it was instrumental in powering the 1963 Japan Grand Prix Touring Class winning 1963 Fairlady 1500 to victory.

Nissan claims the Datsun Fairlady 1500 was Japan's "first full-fledged sports car," earning it a place among the best Datsuns ever made and most important Nissans of all time. While Datsun only produced the Fairlady 1500 for three model years, its spunky 1.5-liter Type-G engine would have a long-lasting effect on Datsun and Nissan sports cars that followed for decades.