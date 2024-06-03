What Ever Happened To The Ford GTX1 Roadster, And What's One Worth Today?

In 2005, Ford wanted a product to enter into the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand already had a long list of iconic cars, but it needed something special for SEMA. Kip Ewing, an engineer for the Ford GT project took a stab at redesigning the GT. Once Ewing got approval from his bosses, he sent his designs to a specialist in the industry to collaborate. The end result was the GTX1 Roadster.

Ford intended the roadster to be for show only, creating it exclusively for the SEMA Show. However, when people saw it at the car show, checkbooks opened and an opportunity to mass-produce the experimental car presented itself. To keep up with the demand, Ford contracted the Gennadi Design Group to produce a limited number of working models. The design group made some modifications to the original GT design, including crafting a new carbon fiber targa top along with a modified V8 engine that boosted the original output from 550 horsepower to 700 horsepower.

Gennadi Design group produced the GTX1 for two years, culminating in a total of roughly 100 models. Four of those models are actually identical to the version of the car seen at the SEMA show. The original plan was to make 600 cars with 100 of them being SEMA Edition replicas. Unfortunately, by the end of the two-year production time table, Gennadi Design Group didn't receive enough orders. It's a rare car, to say the least.