Can Python Be Used With Arduino? Here's Which Programming Languages Are Supported

Arduino is a popular brand of open-source microcontrollers that can be used for a variety of DIY projects, from educational settings to home theater to smart home management. The microcontrollers are simpler than Raspberry Pi's single board computers, and to program them, you will need to use the integrated development environment (IDE) app that's available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It's even accessible on ChromeOS devices via a web editor. Until recently, Arduino microcontroller users needed to utilize the company's Arduino programming language, which is essentially a subset of the C/C++ languages. Since 2022 however, the company has been increasing its support for the MicroPython programming language — a subset of Python 3.

To program an Arduino controller, you'll need to access the Arduino IDEs on a separate machine if you're using the default Arduino programming language. For MicroPython, the company provides another IDE software. Both the IDEs are open source, and their source code are available on GitHub. Raspberry Pi controllers on the other hand support a variety of programming languages, including C/C++, HTML/CSS, Java, Javascript, jQuery, Perl, and Python, directly on the Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS loaded on the hardware. There are also a number of other operating systems you can run the Raspberry Pi.

If you're looking to get started on your first Arduino project and don't have any programming experience, all this may sound a bit intimidating. But there are plenty of resources to help you, whether it be the forum and help center, complete documentation, or the myriad projects for beginners to get their first hands-on experience.