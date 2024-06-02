What Kind Of Oil Should You Put In Your Ryobi Grass Trimmer?
Even in the age of electric, gas-powered grass trimmers are still a popular and powerful option for many users. In fact, it's not a bad idea to stop using an electric string trimmer entirely, as a gas-powered machine is more powerful, will cause less damage to your grass, and is an overall better option for those with large yards. The best brand to go for will entirely depend on the complexity of your individual needs, budget constraints, and level of expertise. Among the top-rated choices for a grass trimmer is the selection from Ryobi, and just like other brands, you may need to consider the right oil to keep it running in top shape.
Just like the fantastic family of other power tools under Ryobi's belt, the company's line of two- and four-cycle string trimmers are renowned for their durability, efficiency, and low cost when compared to competitors. But along with purchasing the trimmer itself — which can cost between $149 and $249 from Home Depot — you'll also have to invest in the correct oil to ensure the tool runs properly and keep up with regular maintenance. The right kind of oil can make a world of difference in the performance and longevity of your power tool, but picking the right one depends on the kind of trimmer you have.
The kind of oil you should put into your Ryobi grass trimmer
Regular oil changes are an essential part of keeping your trimmer up and running the way you intend. Many experts recommend a yearly change at the top of spring, before the trimmer goes into heavy use. Using the right engine oil is crucial for a gas-powered trimmer, especially if it's running on a more powerful four-cycle engine.
For such machines, Ryobi recommends using the SAE 20W-50 4-cycle Oil from Powercare, sold for $3.82 at The Home Depot. This oil is perfect at protecting smaller engines, such as the ones in trimmers, while still providing plenty of power. However, keep in mind that the 20W-50 is currently only available in a 2.2-ounce bottle, with some users advocating for a pint or quart-sized variety that will last longer. Some suggest using SAE 30W oil instead for four-cycle engines, which are easy to find in large sizes, such as the 20-ounce MasterPro Conventional Small Engine 30W Oil. Those seeking oil for two-cycle engines can also find plenty of options, such the Ryobi-recommended Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle Oil.
If you use an electric or battery-powered trimmer, you may be wondering if it even needs oil to begin with. Thankfully, this isn't necessary. Just as they don't require gas, you also won't have to worry about oil changes or fussing over oil-gas mixtures to maintain your electric trimmer.