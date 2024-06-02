What Kind Of Oil Should You Put In Your Ryobi Grass Trimmer?

Even in the age of electric, gas-powered grass trimmers are still a popular and powerful option for many users. In fact, it's not a bad idea to stop using an electric string trimmer entirely, as a gas-powered machine is more powerful, will cause less damage to your grass, and is an overall better option for those with large yards. The best brand to go for will entirely depend on the complexity of your individual needs, budget constraints, and level of expertise. Among the top-rated choices for a grass trimmer is the selection from Ryobi, and just like other brands, you may need to consider the right oil to keep it running in top shape.

Just like the fantastic family of other power tools under Ryobi's belt, the company's line of two- and four-cycle string trimmers are renowned for their durability, efficiency, and low cost when compared to competitors. But along with purchasing the trimmer itself — which can cost between $149 and $249 from Home Depot — you'll also have to invest in the correct oil to ensure the tool runs properly and keep up with regular maintenance. The right kind of oil can make a world of difference in the performance and longevity of your power tool, but picking the right one depends on the kind of trimmer you have.