Who Makes Fantic Motorcycles, And Are They Any Good?

When motorcycle enthusiasts talk about the biggest brand name bikes on the market, Fantic is one that typically doesn't enter the chat outside of Europe. That's largely because the company's motorcycles are hard to find outside of the continent, with the company mostly selling their bikes throughout Europe and in England. The company may be looking to expand to other markets, however, opening its first U.S. headquarters and sales operation in Colorado in 2019.

For now, Fantic motorcycles are still not part of the U.S. sales market, with the company continuing to focus on the other side of the Atlantic. That tactic seems to suit its bosses well-enough, as it's been the status quo since its founding in 1968. The company has recently also expanded its European operation with the acquisition of Italian motorcycle engine manufacturer Motori Minarelli, which it purchased outright in part through its ongoing partnership with former MM owner Yamaha Motor Europe.

That strategic partnership with Yamaha has, perhaps understandably, led to questions concerning whether Fantic Motorcycles are still being made in Europe, as they have in decades' past. The answer is a resounding yes, with the company proudly professing on their website that their motorcycles and eBikes have always been, and currently still are being manufactured at home in Italy. Keeping their manufacturing operations local is a noble pursuit, but when it comes to motorcycles, quality is what matters most to consumers. Thus, the question becomes, are their motorcycles any good?