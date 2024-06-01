Who Makes Fantic Motorcycles, And Are They Any Good?
When motorcycle enthusiasts talk about the biggest brand name bikes on the market, Fantic is one that typically doesn't enter the chat outside of Europe. That's largely because the company's motorcycles are hard to find outside of the continent, with the company mostly selling their bikes throughout Europe and in England. The company may be looking to expand to other markets, however, opening its first U.S. headquarters and sales operation in Colorado in 2019.
For now, Fantic motorcycles are still not part of the U.S. sales market, with the company continuing to focus on the other side of the Atlantic. That tactic seems to suit its bosses well-enough, as it's been the status quo since its founding in 1968. The company has recently also expanded its European operation with the acquisition of Italian motorcycle engine manufacturer Motori Minarelli, which it purchased outright in part through its ongoing partnership with former MM owner Yamaha Motor Europe.
That strategic partnership with Yamaha has, perhaps understandably, led to questions concerning whether Fantic Motorcycles are still being made in Europe, as they have in decades' past. The answer is a resounding yes, with the company proudly professing on their website that their motorcycles and eBikes have always been, and currently still are being manufactured at home in Italy. Keeping their manufacturing operations local is a noble pursuit, but when it comes to motorcycles, quality is what matters most to consumers. Thus, the question becomes, are their motorcycles any good?
Fantic Motorcycles are generally well-reviewed by moto pros
Since being acquired and re-launched by an ownership group in 2016, Fantic has continued embraced its Italian roots, expanding and modernizing two production facilities in Quinto di Treviso and Santa Maria di Sala, while maintaining output at the Motori Minarelli facility in Calderara di Reno. With their motorcycles likely be manufactured in Italy for the foreseeable future, folks interested in picking up a Fantic motorcycle will be happy to know those Italian facilities are producing high quality vehicles. In fact, their motorcycles have been pretty well-reviewed by moto pros throughout Europe and beyond.
Particularly well-liked is the company's throwback-styled scrambler models, the Caballero, whose 500 and 700 builds have each earned solid notes from those who've reviewed them. The Caballero 500 was particularly well-liked by Motorcycle News, who gave it a 4-star review out of 5, noting that its power, smooth on-road ride, and off-road versatility should please those in the market for a scrambler, with Overland Magazine having similarly kind words for the bike. However, Motorcycle News was less-impressed with the retro-tinged Scrambler 700, reporting that the bike's ride and engine were lacking despite giving it kudos for its tough build and reliability.
Though UK-based review site Visor Down was more enthusiastic about the 700, even it noted the overall ride was uncomfortable and underwhelming. Unfortunately, reputable reviews for other models are harder to come by, so you'll need to do some digging on your own if you're eyeing one of their other bikes. But judging from the Caballero reviews, perspective buyers can likely invest in a Fantic motorcycle with a reasonable level of consumer confidence.