Are Engine Covers Necessary And Can You Take Them Off?

Looking under the hood of a car isn't always as revealing as it can be, especially if there's an engine cover. In that case you're only seeing the next level of allowed clearance, as engine covers tend to hide away a series of cables and components with a big, sleek-looking piece of plastic or metal. While some might enjoy seeing the inner bits, manufacturers tend to use engine covers to give the engine a better aesthetic look; a seemingly odd touch, considering that we're often only looking under there because something's wrong.

But cool as they look and as much chaotic wiring as they hide out of sight, engine covers can serve a bit more of a purpose than just looking nice. It's not always just wiring under there, it can be rotating drive belts, pulleys, and other moving parts which are best covered up in case you get your hand or face too close to them by accident. The car manufacturers aren't permanently sealing them away obviously, they're just adding an extra safety step, so people are prepared before accessing those components.