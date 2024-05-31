How Many Ford Iacocca Mustangs Were Made? And What They're Worth Today

Automotive industry giant Lee Iacocca's fingerprints are all over some of the most important vehicles in American history. As an executive at Ford Motor Company, he was instrumental in the creation of the Ford Mustang, which continues on to this day through many generations. As the President of Chrysler Corporation, he guided the company through the lows of its bankruptcy in the early 1980s. It was under his leadership that the first American minivans, the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, were developed and introduced in 1984 and stayed in production until the early 2020s.

In celebration of the of the Mustang's forty-fifth anniversary, Iacocca partnered with automotive designer Michael Leone and the artisans at Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters to create a very special, extremely limited production run of a customized and hand-crafted D-Class generation of pony car that would be dubbed the Iacocca Silver Mustang. It came in two V8 options including a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter engine making 320 horsepower and a supercharged variant cranking out 400 horsepower, both driven through a five-speed Tremec manual transmission. It received special twenty-inch chrome alloy wheels, a Ford Racing suspension upgrade, and huge fourteen-inch disc brakes.

[Featured image by The World of the Ford Mustang via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]