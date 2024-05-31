How Many Ford Iacocca Mustangs Were Made? And What They're Worth Today
Automotive industry giant Lee Iacocca's fingerprints are all over some of the most important vehicles in American history. As an executive at Ford Motor Company, he was instrumental in the creation of the Ford Mustang, which continues on to this day through many generations. As the President of Chrysler Corporation, he guided the company through the lows of its bankruptcy in the early 1980s. It was under his leadership that the first American minivans, the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, were developed and introduced in 1984 and stayed in production until the early 2020s.
In celebration of the of the Mustang's forty-fifth anniversary, Iacocca partnered with automotive designer Michael Leone and the artisans at Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters to create a very special, extremely limited production run of a customized and hand-crafted D-Class generation of pony car that would be dubbed the Iacocca Silver Mustang. It came in two V8 options including a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter engine making 320 horsepower and a supercharged variant cranking out 400 horsepower, both driven through a five-speed Tremec manual transmission. It received special twenty-inch chrome alloy wheels, a Ford Racing suspension upgrade, and huge fourteen-inch disc brakes.
[Featured image by The World of the Ford Mustang via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Only 45 Iacocca Silver Mustangs were produced
Construction of the series incorporated composite body panels for lighter-weight, updated design cues that recalled the original including a fastback profile and recessed headlights, an eye-catching silver paint color that contributed to its naming, and special badging both inside and out that left no question as to its heritage and rarity.
There have been quite a few special-edition Ford Mustangs that have been produced over years, with badges like Bullitt, Shelby, Saleen, and Roush over its nearly sixty years of existence. But few of these, despite how great they were in their performance and design, could match the special nature of a Mustang co-signed by and named after the father of the mark itself in Lee Iacocca.
With just forty-five total examples of the Silver Iacocca Mustang produced, it is a rare and thoroughbred horse indeed. At auction, number 37 (of 45) with 706 miles on the odometer sold for $71,500, while number 20 (of 45) with 334 miles on the odometer sold for $64,900. The award for highest-paid price at auction goes to number 15 (of 45), which sold for $88,000 at Barrett-Jackson in March of 2022. Based on the history of sales above, one can only imagine that the value for these special 'Stangs will only continue to climb.