The '80s Era Toyota FX/FX16 Hatchback: What It's Worth Today?

Oh the '80s. It was a time of bright neon colors, big hair, some of the most iconic films, and memorable music that lives on today as a meme — looking at you, Rick Astley. What the '80s weren't kind to was the popularity of the hatchback car. Around this era, SUVs started encroaching on the hatchback demand because Americans wanted bigger cars. There were some amazing hatchbacks, some of which the world might not ever see again. However, Toyota's FX16 hatchback isn't one of those.

Toyota's 1987 Corolla FX16 hatchback quickly became synonymous with the term "pocket rocket" because of its 1.6-liter, twin-cam, sixteen-valve, fuel-injected four-cylinder engine, producing 108 horsepower. It wasn't much to look at, but its performance made the 1987 Corolla hatchback a popular choice for drivers. Toyota's hatchback model still holds up in 2024, as the automobile manufacturer continues to pump out a hatchback version of the Corolla.

The 1987 FX16 wasn't winning any awards in the looks department, but that wasn't what brought buyers to the dealership. It was the car's handling as well as its capabilities that were neck-to-neck with its rivals: The VW GTI and Mitsubishi Mirage. Plus, being made by Toyota meant it was a reliable vehicle that would last for years. So, where does the 1987 FX16 stand today with its price?