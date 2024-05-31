The '80s Era Toyota FX/FX16 Hatchback: What It's Worth Today?
Oh the '80s. It was a time of bright neon colors, big hair, some of the most iconic films, and memorable music that lives on today as a meme — looking at you, Rick Astley. What the '80s weren't kind to was the popularity of the hatchback car. Around this era, SUVs started encroaching on the hatchback demand because Americans wanted bigger cars. There were some amazing hatchbacks, some of which the world might not ever see again. However, Toyota's FX16 hatchback isn't one of those.
Toyota's 1987 Corolla FX16 hatchback quickly became synonymous with the term "pocket rocket" because of its 1.6-liter, twin-cam, sixteen-valve, fuel-injected four-cylinder engine, producing 108 horsepower. It wasn't much to look at, but its performance made the 1987 Corolla hatchback a popular choice for drivers. Toyota's hatchback model still holds up in 2024, as the automobile manufacturer continues to pump out a hatchback version of the Corolla.
The 1987 FX16 wasn't winning any awards in the looks department, but that wasn't what brought buyers to the dealership. It was the car's handling as well as its capabilities that were neck-to-neck with its rivals: The VW GTI and Mitsubishi Mirage. Plus, being made by Toyota meant it was a reliable vehicle that would last for years. So, where does the 1987 FX16 stand today with its price?
What's the Toyota hatchback worth now
The 1987 Corolla FTX16 was a popular vehicle, especially for racing enthusiasts and those who simply enjoy modifying their cars. Because of that, the FX16 is still a highly sought after used car. The cheapest one of these pocket rockets sold for was $8,300. That model had 152,000 miles on it and an automatic transmission.
Owners of an FX16 with a manual transmission will be able to get more, and naturally less miles means a higher price tag as well. A model with a manual gearbox and 30,000 more miles managed to sell for nearly $3,000 more at $11,500. Granted, its custom paint job might have also increased the price, as it was white with blue and gray accents, whereas the cheaper model came in a stock silver.
Those prices might not be anywhere near the $59,000 that its rear-drive cousin — the far more popular and iconic AE86 Corolla — sold for, but it's a pretty good price considering its original price point in '87 was around $12,000. That's a Toyota with an outstanding resale value. For being a 37 year old car, that's not too shabby.
The Corolla FX16's specs
The 1987 Corolla FX16 hatchbacks made for the U.S. market were manufactured in Fremont, California. The ride quality of the FX16 was highly rated by drivers and professionals back in the day, but what made it such an enjoyable ride? As stated, it housed a 1.6-liter, fuel-injected four-cylinder engine under the hood, which let it keep up with its competition. With an acceleration of 0-60 mph of 9.8 seconds, it was slightly slower than the GTI, which reached 60 mph from a standstill in 8 seconds.
Changing gears in an FX16 with a manual transmission was as smooth as butter. The automatic version was no slouch either, but its standout feature was the button that let the driver switch up the shift points as they saw fit. They could put the car into "meditation mode," which improved the car's fuel economy, or put it in "bonzai mode" to let the car operate at higher rpm for faster speeds.