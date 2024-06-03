Kawasaki Vulcan 2000 Vs. Honda VTX 1800: What's The Difference Between These Bikes?

Shopping for a motorcycle can lead you down a deep rabbit hole as you flip through what all the major brands have to offer. Kawasaki and Honda are two very popular brands, and you can't go wrong with either name whether you're a new or veteran rider. Each manufacturer has plenty of offerings to pick from, and two that might've caught your attention are the Kawasaki Vulcan 2000 and the Honda VTX 1800. On the surface, these are similar bikes with similar performances, but there are a few minor things that set the two apart.

It's important to note that neither bike is in active production, so if you're planning on picking one up you'll have to hit the used market. There's nothing wrong with that, but you'll find something with wear and tear, as well as mileage. There's a lot you have to be aware of when buying a used motorcycle, so make sure you do your due diligence before pulling the trigger.