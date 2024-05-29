The Biggest Strengths & Weaknesses Of The Tu-95 Strategic Bomber

The biggest rival to the United States for a time was the Soviet Union. Next to America, they had some of the most inventive ideas that put the two nations at odds on more than one occasion. This inventiveness eventually led to the development of one of the longest-serving aircraft in the world. The Tupolev Tu-95, dubbed the "Bear" by NATO, has soared through the skies since 1956. Starting production in 1952, roughly 500 bombers were created until production stopped in 1993. However, that hasn't stopped it from serving its country as it continues to patrol the skies.

Bombers face uphill battles when they're on an attack mission because of their speed and size compared to faster and more agile fighter jets. If bombers are detected on radar, it can be difficult to accomplish a bombing run. It doesn't help that something that's nearly 160 feet long with a wingspan that's just as large is hard to hide from radar. Old bombers, which the Tu-95 is, despite still flying for Russia, typically had a tail gunner to handle enemy aircraft. However, this monstrous airplane has several tricks up its sleeve that keep it on the active roster.