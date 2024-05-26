All About The Yak-130 Combat Training Jet

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 had many ramifications, not just on the societal and economic fronts, but also militarily. Many advanced military projects — despite having been funded and got to various stages of completion — never saw the light of day post-collapse. Some of those include the special laser tank, or the ambitious Buran shuttle project. But one project made it through this turbulent time to become one of the most capable advanced jet trainers and light attack aircraft today: the Yakovlev Yak-130 (NATO codename "Mitten").

Compared to the Aero L-29 Delfín and the L-39 Albatros that the Soviet Union relied on for advanced fighter pilot training up until that point, the Yak-130 doesn't just look more modern with its sharper profile similar to stealth fighters, it also offers much better flying performance, too. The aircraft could closely mimic the flying characteristics of fourth-generation-plus fighters currently in service with the country, such as the Su-34 Fullback, or even fifth-generation like the Su-57 Felon. Additionally, it could be pressed into service at a moment's notice as a light attack and reconnaissance aircraft.

With units in active service not just in Russia, but also purchased by militaries in countries like Vietnam, Iran, and Laos, the Yak-130 has become one of the most prolific jet trainers in the world's weapon export market. So, what makes it such a compelling choice?