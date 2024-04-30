This Unique Cold War-Era Soviet Tank Was The First Laser Tank

When you hear "laser tanks," your mind may conjure scenes from "Star Wars" or "Battlestar Galactica" rather than anything real. Sometimes truth can be stranger than fiction. Laser tanks aren't just a sci-fi concept — they're very much real, and prototypes have existed since the Cold War era.

From the 1970s until the collapse of the Soviet Union, a clandestine project worked at creating a vehicle equipped with a directed energy weapon (DEW) that could be used against the West, should the Cold War ever turn hot. This project was so covert that enemy intelligence only became aware of it through information provided by defectors. Several prototypes came from the project, but the last surviving example is the 1K17 Szhatie (Russian for "Compression".)

The system's design is surprisingly simple. The Soviet Union took the chassis of the 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and eliminated the turret and mounted a laser emitter on top. The concept is to use the high-intensity laser beam produced by the emitter to disrupt the guidance systems of incoming missiles, effectively turning the 1K17 into an anti-missile platform. Additionally, there was the hope that the laser could blind or even destroy the enemy's sensitive cameras, sensors, and scopes.

