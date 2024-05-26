Are Solar Panel Tax Credits Refundable? What You Need To Know

Solar energy has grown more accessible over the years, and there are a lot of ways that it can save you a fair bit of money in the long run. The first and most obvious way is through the energy that solar panels generate, since they can eventually end up paying for themselves. Not only can these help offset your electric bill and improve the value of your home, but power companies may actually end up paying you for excess electricity that goes back on the grid if your panels produce more energy than you use. You also might have heard a few rumors flying around that there are U.S. government-funded benefits to installing solar panels in your home. Heck, you can even get a tax credit for your EV.

But knowing these incentives exist and knowing how they work are two different things. How much do they cover? Where do you file for them? Do they only reduce your taxes, or is any excess credit you might have refundable? Having answers to these questions might help you decide if getting solar panels installed on your home is the right financial decision for you.