Common Problems A 2008 Pontiac G6 GT May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
In 2005, Pontiac introduced the G6 as a replacement for the long-running Grand Am, which might be a cooler car than you remember. Riding on General Motors' global Epsilon platform that also underpinned the Saab 93 and Chevrolet Malibu, the G6 shed the oft-maligned body cladding of the Grand Am and went instead with the more refined and clean design language. In 2008, the G6 was available in sedan, coupe, and retractable-hardtop convertible body styles and offered with a base 2.4-liter 4-cylinder and two different V6 options with availability determined by trim level.
In GT spec whether in either sedan or coupe form, the G6 was powered by a 3.5-liter V6 making 219 horsepower and 219 lb feet of torque and driven through a four-speed automatic. Checking the box for the GT also added a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, an upgraded audio system and sportier suspension tuning.
With the 2008 Pontiac G6 GT having been in the hands of owners for over a decade, there has been ample time to gather data on the vehicle's performance including mechanical issues. Here are some of its most common problems and how much it costs to remedy them.
These are the most common issues with the 2008 Pontiac G6 GT
The number one reported issue for the 2008 Pontiac G6 GT is for the steering to make a popping noise when turning the wheel. In 2014, General Motors issued a recall for over seven thousand vehicles including the 2008 G6 GT to replace a joint bearing that failed prematurely that could result in the popping or grinding noise, and could eventually cause near total loss of steering control. Fixes for the issue include replacing the intermediate steering shaft, replacing the rack-and-pinion steering assembly, and replacing a ball joint and shock absorber in the suspension, with cost for repairs averaging $390.
The second-most reported problem with the 2008 G6 GT is the four-speed automatic not shifting properly. While this description is a bit of a catch-all a could be caused by several different issues, owners encountering this problem that the required solution for the 2008 G6 GT was to replace the transmission, which comes in at a costly average of $3,500.
Third on the list of most common problems for the 2008 Pontiac G6 GT is the premature wear and warping of its brake rotors. Brake-rotor warp is usually caused by high heat from friction from a stuck brake pad or consistently heavy brake use by the driver. The most common fix for the issue is to turn or replace the rotors at an average repair cost of $700.
