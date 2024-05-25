Will A MacBook Alarm Go Off When It's In Sleep Mode?

MacBooks are popular computers, and you might even consider switching over to a MacBook from Windows for several reasons. However, MacBooks do have some major limitations that can be frustrating. Just like the iPhone, the MacBook has the capability to set an alarm, which may be convenient if you charge your iPhone in a separate room at night to avoid distracting yourself before bed, or your phone died just before hitting the hay and your laptop is conveniently at your bedside instead.

Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks to setting an alarm on your MacBook. Setting one up is pretty simple and accessible through the Clock app under the Alarm tab. However, unlike an iPhone, a MacBook alert won't go off if it's in Sleep Mode, regardless of whether the lid is open or closed. If the timer goes off in Sleep Mode, it won't make a sound until you wake your computer back up, which, if you're sleeping, obviously won't be possible. This is an unfortunate design flaw as it would be incredibly helpful for users.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of things you can do to ensure the alarm goes off on your MacBook, including using a third-party app to keep your screen awake or simply adjusting the settings so it won't go to sleep on its own.