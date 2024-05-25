What's The Difference Between The Toyota RAV4 LE Vs. XLE?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular crossover SUVs in the US, with the model consistently making the top ten list of most sold vehicles in the country since 2015. One of the key features that make it such a bestseller is its price — with the RAV4 LE starting at just $28,675, you get a lot of car for a relatively affordable amount.

However, for just about $1,500 more, you could go for the higher XLE variant instead. While this might seem like a large amount, if you're going to finance the vehicle over five years, the difference between the monthly payments would be less than $50 between these two models. So, if you're in the market for a small SUV and you're keeping to a budget, you might be wondering if the XLE upgrade is worth the price difference over the LE, or if you should just stick with the base RAV4 and upgrade it yourself as you own it over the years?