What's The Difference Between The Toyota RAV4 LE Vs. XLE?
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular crossover SUVs in the US, with the model consistently making the top ten list of most sold vehicles in the country since 2015. One of the key features that make it such a bestseller is its price — with the RAV4 LE starting at just $28,675, you get a lot of car for a relatively affordable amount.
However, for just about $1,500 more, you could go for the higher XLE variant instead. While this might seem like a large amount, if you're going to finance the vehicle over five years, the difference between the monthly payments would be less than $50 between these two models. So, if you're in the market for a small SUV and you're keeping to a budget, you might be wondering if the XLE upgrade is worth the price difference over the LE, or if you should just stick with the base RAV4 and upgrade it yourself as you own it over the years?
Better wheels on the XLE
The right set of wheels could make or break the look of any car, and many car owners upgrade the stock wheels of their cars to change its personality. That's why there's a thriving aftermarket wheels industry, and we've even ranked major car wheel brands to help you decide the best third-party wheels for your ride.
That's the problem with the RAV4 LE; this trim only comes with 17-inch steel wheels with a plastic wheel covers. While the wheel covers would look okay from afar, you'll notice that they're just plastic material when you get closer. Meanwhile, if you lose them, you're stuck with black steel wheels that makes your car look cheap.
On the other hand, the RAV4 XLE comes with 17-inch five-spoke metallic alloys. While they're not the snazziest looking wheels you can install on the RAV4, they definitely give the SUV a more upscale look. You can get these 17-inch rims on Amazon for about $630. However, the service you need to move the tires from the steel rims to your new alloys, balance each wheel, and then install them on your RAV4 would cost around $100, bringing the price total price of just upgrading your wheels to $730.
The RAV4 LE doesn't come with roof rails
If you're going to use the car strictly for passenger and city use, you won't miss the roof rails that aren't included in the LE trim. This could be an issue in the future, though, as the LE doesn't have mounting holes for future roof rail installations. While you could install a third-party roof rack in the future by drilling holes into the roof of your car, that might void your warranty. Alternatively, you could get a roof rack that clamps on to your car's door frame, but it won't look as good as one that's installed directly on your roof.
So, if you lead an adventurous lifestyle and want to take your RAV4 places, move a lot of stuff using your car, or plan to install a roof rack immediately, you should get the XLE trim. The RAV4 XLE comes with low-profile roof rail straight from the factory, so you can easily install a roof rack on it. Although you will have to spend more if you're getting the XLE, the stock roof rails will give you the option to carry more stuff, adding more utility to your SUV — that's why a roof rack is one of the top cargo accessories you can get for the RAV4.
The XLE offers heated and power-folding mirrors
The LE is the most basic RAV4 model, so don't expect it to come with many features. The missing features include the power-folding and heated mirror function that many would take for granted, especially if they're used to higher-specced cars.
If you want to have these features on the LE, you need to buy the Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with options package, which adds the aforementioned safety features while giving you power-folding and heated mirrors. On the other hand, the RAV4 XLE includes these features as standard.
Many drivers could do away with the power-folding feature, as you usually fold the mirrors when you're already parked anyway. But heated mirrors could be a lifesaver, as they prevent moisture from forming on your external mirrors, especially during the rainy and winter months. With this feature installed, you don't have to open your windows and wipe your mirrors every so often just so you can clearly see the other lanes.
The LE only gets a manually-adjustable driver's seat
Another feature you're doing away with if you're going for the base LE trim is the powered driver's seat. You only get a six-way manually-adjustable driver's seat, so you have to pump the level lever a few times to bring the seat up or down a few inches. On the other hand, the XLE gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, so you can easily adjust your chair with less effort. This also makes it easier and safer to change your driving position when you're at a stop light. Nevertheless, you should never adjust your chair while you're driving, as that is inherently unsafe.
Both trims only offer manual adjustment for the front passenger, though, so they won't get preferential treatment, even if you get the more expensive XLE. Nevertheless, you can get heated seats on the XLE if you spend an extra $2,190 on the XLE Grade Convenience Package with options, which adds a power liftgate, power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
You get dual-zone climate controls on the RAV4 XLE
All RAV4s come standard with a climate control system, but the RAV4 XLE takes passenger comfort up a notch. That's because the RAV4 LE only has a single-zone manual climate control, so your passenger will have to make do with the temperature you set as a driver.
On the other hand, the XLE has dual-zone automatic climate control, meaning your front passenger can change the temperature to whatever they desire without affecting the driver's temperature. So, if your passenger feels cold, they can set the temperature to the maximum hot setting, while the driver can enjoy a cooler setting without making the passenger uncomfortable.
The XLE also has automatic climate control, so if the ambient temperature changes rapidly, your car can adjust for it on its own. This ensures that the cabin will stay at a comfortable level without driver intervention.
The RAV4 LE is a great affordable option if you're looking for a new compact SUV. But if you want more value for your purchase, consider going up one trim with the XLE. It only costs a little over $1,500 more and you get so much more features, like a nice set of wheels, heated mirrors, power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone climate control. If you want to know more about this trim, you can check out our in-depth review of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE.