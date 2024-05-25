A Look At The Engine That Powers The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most popular and recognizable motorbikes ever made. They're beloved for their timeless style, deep, melodious engines, and iconic outlaw image. The company produces primarily large, cruiser-style bikes designed for experienced riders to tear up the highways. However, Harley also builds an extensive lineup of bikes for various other riding styles and applications, including a couple of off-road capable motorcycles and even a few bikes designed for newbie riders. One of Harley's most iconic entry-level bikes is the Sportster Iron 883. While the bike isn't making any lists of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built, it's still a solid choice for beginners due to its weight, manageable engine, and upgradeability.

Speaking of its engine, the Iron 883 has a relatively small motor for a Harley bike. At just 883 cc, this Sportster isn't going to be placing first at any races. However, it still provides a relatively enjoyable driving experience and a lightweight size that's perfect for many beginner riders looking for that classic Harley look on a smaller scale. That said, let's dive in and explore the Iron 883 engine in a little greater detail. From its horsepower to top speeds and handling, here's what you need to know.