A Look At The Engine That Powers The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most popular and recognizable motorbikes ever made. They're beloved for their timeless style, deep, melodious engines, and iconic outlaw image. The company produces primarily large, cruiser-style bikes designed for experienced riders to tear up the highways. However, Harley also builds an extensive lineup of bikes for various other riding styles and applications, including a couple of off-road capable motorcycles and even a few bikes designed for newbie riders. One of Harley's most iconic entry-level bikes is the Sportster Iron 883. While the bike isn't making any lists of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built, it's still a solid choice for beginners due to its weight, manageable engine, and upgradeability.
Speaking of its engine, the Iron 883 has a relatively small motor for a Harley bike. At just 883 cc, this Sportster isn't going to be placing first at any races. However, it still provides a relatively enjoyable driving experience and a lightweight size that's perfect for many beginner riders looking for that classic Harley look on a smaller scale. That said, let's dive in and explore the Iron 883 engine in a little greater detail. From its horsepower to top speeds and handling, here's what you need to know.
The Iron 883 engine
The 883 cc engine is capable of producing roughly 51 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque. Those may seem like relatively impressive numbers for a beginner's bike. However, considering the Iron 883 weighs around 564 pounds, those horses provide a lot less speed and power than they would in a lighter sport bike. Yes, as mentioned earlier, one of the things that makes the Iron 883 a great beginner bike is its light weight. It's still worth remembering that the Iron 883 is a Harley-Davidson cruiser bike. These motorcycles tend to be large and very heavy, and compared to popular Harley models like the Road King, Fat Boy, and Street Bob, the Iron 883 weighs significantly less.
Regarding performance, the Sportster 883 is relatively unimpressive. It tops out at around 103 miles per hour, but you aren't going to set any records reaching that speed. Instead, the Iron 883 is ideal for backroad cruises and light highway driving. Its engine is known to get a little too warm for comfort while driving in traffic, but it produces the iconic Harley growl and is an excellent stepping stone for riders looking to test the waters before transitioning to a bigger, more powerful bike.