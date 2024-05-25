You Might Be Able To Still Find Your Favorite Vine Videos, Here's How

TikTok has become a broad favorite of younger smartphone users looking for a video sharing platform with rudimentary editing features that can still make compelling content. Of course, TikTok didn't introduce that concept, even if the closest predecessor didn't have the exact same functionality. In many ways, TikTok was preceded by Vine, a short form video sharing site that was acquired by Twitter before its January 2013 launch and integrated into the micro blogging app. While simple yet creative editing flourished just as it does on TikTok today, there was one very big difference — most videos were capped at six seconds.

That six second (later 10 second) cut off point limited Vine's adoption by creators whose content failed to fit into those constraints. That said, it certainly paid off for some early Vine stars, including eventual social media and crossover superstars Logan and Jake Paul. However, once Twitter added native video support in 2015, Vine wasn't long for this world. Vine was totally shut down in January 2017, and though a browsable archive was kept alive at first, that was killed off in 2019.

Still, for some of Vine's biggest creators — including current major celebrities like the Pauls — there is still a demand to see old Vine content. Thankfully, a lot of it is still available, so let's take a look at the different ways that you can access it.