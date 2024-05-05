The Downward Spiral Of The Vine App: The Reason It Shut Down

Short-form videos made TikTok what it is today: one of the most popular apps in the world. But before TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts expanded worldwide, there was Vine. This may be difficult to imagine in 2024, but at one point, Vine was the app that was synonymous with short, snappy videos.

KingBach, Logan Paul, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso, Zach King, Jus Reign, Jerome Jarre and many other internet stars all rose to prominence on Vine. They likely wouldn't be where they are now if it weren't for the platform's unique format.

Vine was launched in 2013 and acquired 200 million users by 2015. However, just a year later, video uploads were disabled. Shortly after that, Vine was shut down completely: a meteoric rise, followed by a sudden and unexpected fall. So, what really happened in that three-year span? Why did Vine shut down if it was so popular? And will it ever make a comeback?