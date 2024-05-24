Ford Bronco Raptor Vs. Bronco Heritage Limited Edition: What's The Difference?

With nine different Ford Bronco models to pick from, all varying in price, it's difficult to track down what works the best for you. The first thing you have to do is set a budget for yourself, of course — which will presumably eliminate the Raptor from the equation for a lot of people. If you still have the money to pick one up, it's a solid choice, but you might be more interested in the cheaper (but still expensive) Bronco Heritage Limited Edition.

These two models are the most expensive in the Bronco line, so you'll need to loosen the purse strings to afford either option. Even with them being in the upper echelon of price, the Raptor MSRP begins at $90,035, compared to the Heritage Limited Edition's $69,685. With roughly $20,000 separating the two, there would have to be some big changes that separate them. That's indeed the case, and you'll want to figure out what you're using your Bronco for before making a purchase.

If you plan on taking it off-road often, the Raptor is the clear winner, but the Heritage Limited Edition looks more appealing if you're spending more time on paved roads and typical driving situations.