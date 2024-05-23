Common Problems A 2004 Pontiac Aztek May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
The Pontiac Aztek features an exterior style that ranks it as one of the strangest cars made in the 2000s. While its upside-down front fascia with turn signals placed above its headlights and square wheel openings are admittedly odd, was the Pontiac Aztek actually ahead of its time? It would be a shame if its pug-like upturned nose was the only reason the Pontiac Aztek was a failure.
The Pontiac Aztek, built from 2001 to 2005, was a four-door SUV with two rows of seating offering room for five people. It featured a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and offered a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel-drive.
An Edmunds' Expert Review praised the 2004 Pontiac Aztek's "versatile interior" and "available all-wheel drive." On the other hand, its use of "cheap interior materials," low outward visibility, and "awkward styling" are listed as cons. Consumer Reports lists the average retail price for a used 2004 Pontiac Aztek between $2,850 and $3,075 making it an inexpensive car for anyone that can get past its unique looks.
While the Pontiac Aztek shared the same platform and engine as the more popular and upscaled Buick Rendezvous, Aztek owners had a few mechanical problems to deal with. According to RepairPal, the most common problems include erratic shifting, coolant leaking into the engine oil, gas cap issues, and random electrical issues related to the Body Control Module (BCM).
[Featured image by Cutlass via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 DEED]
Erratic transmission shifting is a common problem experienced by 2004 Pontiac Aztek owners
Pontiac Aztek owners from all five model years have reported erratic transmission shifting. Owner reports indicate problems shifting into first gear from a stop, noises described as a "thud" or "thump" while shifting, and the engine revving to high rpm while shifting between gears. RepairPal calculates the issue occurs at an average of nearly 150,000 miles with a range between 80,000 and 288,000 miles.
The Pontiac Aztek's shifting issues commonly trace back to a bad transmission control solenoid, available at most auto parts stores. Replacement transmission control solenoids come as remanufactured or new units with prices ranging between $25 and $105. If you know your way around an automatic transmission it's possible to DIY this fix relatively inexpensively, but it is high on the DIY scale as it requires partial disassembly of the transmission. Taking it to an automotive repair shop will require at least a few hours of shop-labor which could drive the price to over $1,000.
Another common 2004 Pontiac Aztek problem is coolant leaking into the engine oil
Failed intake manifold gaskets can allow engine coolant (antifreeze) to leak into oil passages resulting in contaminated engine oil. This issue affects some 2004 Pontiac Azteks as well as other model years at an average of 137,330 miles. However, RepairPal received Aztek owner reports of the condition on vehicles with mileage ranging from 56,000 to 220,000 miles.
Replacing intake manifold gaskets is a moderately complex DIY project that can be accomplished in your garage without any special equipment but requires a range of common mechanic's hand tools. In addition to the intake manifold gasket set, you'll need engine coolant and an oil change. In addition, it's a good time to change all of your hoses and the serpentine belt if you haven't already.
Intake manifold gasket sets for the 2004 Pontiac Aztek 3.4-liter V6 are widely available to those interested in the DIY option with prices ranging around $100. Taking your Aztek into an automotive repair shop for the gasket replacement will cost between $600 and $650 according to RepairPal. If you decide to take your Aztek in for repair, be sure to ask for specifics regarding coolant flushing, replacing belts and hoses, and the warranty associated with the repair.
Other problems reported by 2004 Aztek owners
Another issue affecting every model year of Pontiac Azteks is a check engine light caused by a faulty gas cap. Pontiac Aztek owners reported this issue to RepairPal on vehicles with between 54,000 and 185,000 miles, averaging about 100,000 miles. While there's not a reliable fix for this issue, some owners reported success with simply retightening the stock gas cap. Others said the issue continues after replacing their Aztek's factory gas cap with an aftermarket version.
The Aztek's body control module, or BCM, is another source of frustration for 2004 Pontiac Aztek owners. According to Intellias, the BCM "coordinates activation of auto electronics units." When the BCM fails it typically causes random issues with lights, power windows, radios, and essentially anything electrically powered. RepairPal estimates the diagnosis cost for this issue at around $100 depending on the shop you choose and your location and Rock Auto lists a Genuine GM BCM for sale priced at $183.79.