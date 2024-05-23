Common Problems A 2004 Pontiac Aztek May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

The Pontiac Aztek features an exterior style that ranks it as one of the strangest cars made in the 2000s. While its upside-down front fascia with turn signals placed above its headlights and square wheel openings are admittedly odd, was the Pontiac Aztek actually ahead of its time? It would be a shame if its pug-like upturned nose was the only reason the Pontiac Aztek was a failure.

The Pontiac Aztek, built from 2001 to 2005, was a four-door SUV with two rows of seating offering room for five people. It featured a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and offered a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel-drive.

An Edmunds' Expert Review praised the 2004 Pontiac Aztek's "versatile interior" and "available all-wheel drive." On the other hand, its use of "cheap interior materials," low outward visibility, and "awkward styling" are listed as cons. Consumer Reports lists the average retail price for a used 2004 Pontiac Aztek between $2,850 and $3,075 making it an inexpensive car for anyone that can get past its unique looks.

While the Pontiac Aztek shared the same platform and engine as the more popular and upscaled Buick Rendezvous, Aztek owners had a few mechanical problems to deal with. According to RepairPal, the most common problems include erratic shifting, coolant leaking into the engine oil, gas cap issues, and random electrical issues related to the Body Control Module (BCM).

[Featured image by Cutlass via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 DEED]