How Much Horsepower Does Yamaha's Hydrogen V8 Engine Produce? Here's What We Know

People have always imagined humans moving past traditional, gas-powered vehicles. And while flying and water-powered cars remain exclusive to science fiction, hydrogen vehicle engines could be the future. Many car companies are already working on hydrogen-powered vehicles. Toyota made a hydrogen-powered Mirai, and Yamaha is working with them to lead the way toward carbon neutrality.

In 2022, Toyota commissioned Yamaha Motor to develop a hydrogen-fueled engine, and unsurprisingly, the Japanese manufacturer succeeded. Using the 5.0-liter engine inside the Lexus RC F luxury sport coupe as a base, Yamaha Motor modified the injectors, cylinder heads, intake manifold, and more to create a 5.0-liter V8 hydrogen-powered engine. The new unit delivered up to 450 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.

Yamaha had been developing a hydrogen engine for five years before revealing the V8 at the 2022 announcement event. The company's goal is to reach total carbon neutrality by 2050, and they believe hydrogen engines are the key to accomplishing that while staying committed to the internal combustion engines everyone knows and loves. Unfortunately, Yamaha has been relatively quiet about their hydrogen cars' horsepower recently, but that hasn't stopped them from developing hydrogen engines for other vehicles.