How Much Horsepower Does Yamaha's Hydrogen V8 Engine Produce? Here's What We Know
People have always imagined humans moving past traditional, gas-powered vehicles. And while flying and water-powered cars remain exclusive to science fiction, hydrogen vehicle engines could be the future. Many car companies are already working on hydrogen-powered vehicles. Toyota made a hydrogen-powered Mirai, and Yamaha is working with them to lead the way toward carbon neutrality.
In 2022, Toyota commissioned Yamaha Motor to develop a hydrogen-fueled engine, and unsurprisingly, the Japanese manufacturer succeeded. Using the 5.0-liter engine inside the Lexus RC F luxury sport coupe as a base, Yamaha Motor modified the injectors, cylinder heads, intake manifold, and more to create a 5.0-liter V8 hydrogen-powered engine. The new unit delivered up to 450 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm.
Yamaha had been developing a hydrogen engine for five years before revealing the V8 at the 2022 announcement event. The company's goal is to reach total carbon neutrality by 2050, and they believe hydrogen engines are the key to accomplishing that while staying committed to the internal combustion engines everyone knows and loves. Unfortunately, Yamaha has been relatively quiet about their hydrogen cars' horsepower recently, but that hasn't stopped them from developing hydrogen engines for other vehicles.
Yamaha wants hydrogen-powered golf carts and boats
Hydrogen engines produce zero carbon dioxide while maintaining an internal combustion engine and quick refueling, so it's easy to see why Yamaha Motor sees them as the key to achieving carbon neutrality. To do so, they're doing more than just developing hydrogen engines for cars.
In 2024, Yamaha Motor announced that the Yamaha Golf-Car Company (YGC) created a new hydrogen-powered golf cart engine concept. The subsidiary unveiled the Drive H2, a first-of-its-kind golf cart powered by a 100% hydrogen engine. It's a four-seater equipped with two 25-liter hydrogen tanks, one under the driver's seat and another behind the rear seat. The Drive H2 is still in the concept stage as of this writing. YGC continues developing hydrogen technology, with plans to sell the golf cart primarily in the United States and worldwide.
Another Yamaha announcement in early 2024 was the world's first hydrogen-powered outboard engine for recreational boats. Yamaha showcased the prototype and fuel system at the year's Miami International Boat Show, announcing collaborations with Roush Performance and Regulator Marine to build and test the prototype that summer. Like the Drive H2, Yamaha didn't reveal the performance specifications for the hydrogen-powered outboard but sees it as the future for the marine environment, a space in which Yamaha wants to be the leader.