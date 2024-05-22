This Spicy Honda Tape Will Keep Rodents Out Of Your Car Engine
For human beings, cars are seen merely as tools to get from one place to another. While it's true that some automobiles are designed to be lived in — such as some of the coolest camping RVs ever built — generally that's not their intended purpose. On the other hand, rodents have no qualms about making homes out of cars. It's not uncommon for rats, mice, and the like to find refuge in car engines, or simply destroy their inner-workings. This can lead to big headaches, and even bigger mechanic bills for car owners. Hence why an automaker like Honda that's known for preserving reliability has come up with a fascinating, spicy solution.
To combat the destruction of car engines at the small hands and teeth of rodents, Honda has created a spicy tape to put car owners' minds at ease. The tape is coated with capsaicin, which is commonly found in chili peppers, to act as a deterrent to keep critters from chewing on the internal components of your engine. All you have to with it is tightly wrap the tape around areas that have been or are likely to be targeted by rodents. With that, any current or future rodent issues should be solved.
Unfortunately, Honda's spicy rodent tape isn't cheap, with an MSRP of $57.52 per roll. Thankfully, there are other cheaper homemade remedies you can try before opting for the tape.
There are several rodent-repelling options to try before going for the tape
If you're on a limited budget and currently have rodent issues with your vehicle, or you want to prevent such problems from arising, there are a handful of repellents to try out before grabbing a roll of Honda's spicy tape. First and foremost are more cost-effective sensory repellents, including peppermint oil, dryer sheets, and Irish Spring soap. Most rodents can't stand these smells, so they'll avoid these scents more often than not. Copper mesh also works well at keeping mice and rats at bay since they can't stand the taste or smell, so it would be wise to use it on smaller openings where these unwanted visitors likely enter.
It should be noted that, like any method of ridding a car of rodents, results will vary with these remedies. What will work for some might not work for others, so if none of these alternatives pan out, there's always the spicy tape as a last resort. Of course, you can utilize proven tricks to mouse-proof your car and garage before disaster strikes. For instance, regular cleaning will go a long way in keeping them out, as will parking in a clean, shrubbery-free environment if possible. It's also for the best to drive your car, or at least start it, on a consistent basis, this way rodents don't look at it as somewhere peaceful to explore and gnaw on.
At the end of the day, cars aren't cheap as is. Once rodents are thrown into the mix, repair costs can skyrocket. If spending a little on homemade solutions doesn't do the trick, then tossing out some extra cash for Honda's capsaicin-coated tape could ultimately save you in the long run.