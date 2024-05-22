This Spicy Honda Tape Will Keep Rodents Out Of Your Car Engine

For human beings, cars are seen merely as tools to get from one place to another. While it's true that some automobiles are designed to be lived in — such as some of the coolest camping RVs ever built — generally that's not their intended purpose. On the other hand, rodents have no qualms about making homes out of cars. It's not uncommon for rats, mice, and the like to find refuge in car engines, or simply destroy their inner-workings. This can lead to big headaches, and even bigger mechanic bills for car owners. Hence why an automaker like Honda that's known for preserving reliability has come up with a fascinating, spicy solution.

To combat the destruction of car engines at the small hands and teeth of rodents, Honda has created a spicy tape to put car owners' minds at ease. The tape is coated with capsaicin, which is commonly found in chili peppers, to act as a deterrent to keep critters from chewing on the internal components of your engine. All you have to with it is tightly wrap the tape around areas that have been or are likely to be targeted by rodents. With that, any current or future rodent issues should be solved.

Unfortunately, Honda's spicy rodent tape isn't cheap, with an MSRP of $57.52 per roll. Thankfully, there are other cheaper homemade remedies you can try before opting for the tape.