Flexible Solar Panels For RV: Are They Effective And Will They Last?

The lifespan of a flexible solar panel is not as long as a rigid panel, which can get over 40 years of use if properly taken care of. However, that doesn't mean that flexible panels don't last. Typically, they can last around 15 to 20 years.

The good news is flexible solar panels are a lot more low maintenance than rigid panels. However, you still need to care for them to ensure that they last. Of course, cleaning them is a necessity. Renogy recommends washing them once a year, but if you're finding yourself in areas with high pollen, dirt, and debris flying around, you may want to consider cleaning them more often. You can use soap and water to get the dirt off. Just don't use an abrasive cleaning sponge, so you don't scratch the panels' surfaces.

It is also suggested that you watch where you are driving if the panels are installed on your roof. If there are any low-hanging tree branches, they can easily hook under the solar connector cables coming out of the junction box and rip them out. Additionally, keep an eye on these same connectors for any weather damage or even typical wear and tear. If you're constantly moving your ground panels around, the cables will get more worn as time goes on. From experience, some wires have begun to expose through where the connectors meet. Electrical tape has helped to keep them secure, but it's always a good idea to have extra connectors and cables on hand for replacements.