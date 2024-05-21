BMW N51 Vs. N52 Engine: What's The Difference?

The BMW N52 engine was introduced in 2004 and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most reliable and popular BMW engines to ever come out of Bavaria. That's saying something, as straight-six engines had already been BMW's bread and butter for almost 90 years by the mid-2000s. In the same year, BMW released another inline-six engine that was nearly identical to the N52 and called the N51.

The N51 and N52 aren't the only engines in BMW's lineup that have different names but are virtually the same engine. In fact, there have been quite a few. Other examples include the BMW N20 and N26 engines, as well as the B46 and B48 inline-four engines. Each pair is nearly identical in terms of their appearance and on-paper specs. So, what's the deal? Well, it boils down to emissions requirements, as some states have stricter rules than others. Emissions regulations can make or break an engine design, as not meeting them can halt the sale of particular cars and engines in certain areas.

That's what happened with the BMW N52. In 2004, LEV II emissions requirements put in place by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) were rolled out, requiring BMW to make changes to the existing N52 engine in order to sell cars equipped with the engine in SULEV-abiding states. As a result, BMW made some physical and internal tweaks to the N52 and gave it a different name. That's the N51's origin story in a nutshell.