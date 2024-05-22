Who Makes Harbor Freight's Battery Testers & How Much Do They Cost?

So many of our daily gadgets rely on batteries. From something as small as a computer mouse to the bulky units needed to run a car, we can't seem to get away from our need for them. That's why it can be such a hassle when they start dying on us and why owning a battery tester's not a bad idea.

Through Harbor Freight, consumers have a fairly decent selection of testers available to them. Since it's a retailer and not a designated manufacturer, you're also going to have several brands to choose from. This can either simplify your shopping if you subscribe to brand loyalty or complicate it if you've never shopped for a battery tester before.

Whether you need one designed for large-cell batteries or a handheld unit to help go through your drawer of leftover AAs, Harbor Freight isn't short on options. But before dropping what could be over $100 on a battery tester, you'll want to familiarize yourself with who makes the product, what you should expect to spend, and which brands tend to receive the best reviews.