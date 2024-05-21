Where Were GM 4L80-E Transmissions Made & Are They Any Good?

For the better part of the 20th century and much of the 21st, General Motors has been one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. The company has long been known for building tough, innovative vehicles that don't break the bank, and that has essentially been the General Motors mission since its founding in 1908.

Over the years, trucks, SUVs, and other heavy-duty vehicles have become a mainstay among auto brands folded under the GM shingle, including Chevrolet and GMC. Those heavy-duty vehicles tend to require sturdy components to function as designed, such as GM's heavy-duty hero of the 1990s, the 4L80-E transmission. The 4-speed, longitudinally-mounted electronic transmission began showing up in GM trucks and SUVs in the early 1990s with the ability to operate vehicles weighing up to 8000 pounds. It soon became a staple transmission in the GM line and was in production through the 2000s.

According to MotorTrend, GM's 4L80-E transmissions were made in America while in production. Per the publication, 4L80-Es were manufactured at GM's Willow Run plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan between 1991 and 2009. Over that time, the transmissions found their way into the likes of the Silverado, Suburban, and the converted military truck Hummer H1, among others. They were also used in higher-end vehicles made by Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Jaguar. It's a pretty safe bet that if you drove a GM truck, SUV, or van in the 1990s or 2000s, you've got first-hand experience with the 4L80-E transmission.