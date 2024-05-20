Common Problems A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
The Jeep Grand Cherokee, introduced in 1993, is an entirely separate vehicle from the standard Jeep Cherokee. Rather than offering luxury options packages for the standard Cherokee, Jeep created the Grand Cherokee to compete with the popular Ford Explorer as the SUV craze was ramping up.
While the Jeep Grand Cherokee was intended as an all-around contender for the SUV consumer dollar, an Edmunds reviewer felt the 2004 Grand Cherokee carried too much of Jeep's rugged off-road capability to the suburbs. The reviewer gave it "high marks for its off-road prowess," but found its off-road suspension uncomfortable when driving around town.
The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the last member of the model's second generation, which began with the 1999 model year. While we typically see the most problems with models from the early years of a vehicle generation, the 2004 Grand Cherokee isn't trouble-free. Repair Pal estimates the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee's annual maintenance costs around $666. These costs will vary based on your geographical location, the vehicle's mileage, and the repair shop you choose. In addition, if your 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee incurs one of the following common problems, your cost could be higher.
Temperature blend/recirculation door failure
Underneath the dash of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee (and most cars), behind the radio and glove box, lies a series of doors that open and close to control the temperature and direction of the climate control system's airflow. In addition to the plastic doors, this complex system utilizes sensors, cables, springs, and electrical wiring to keep you comfortable inside your car, regardless of the weather outside.
Repair Pal has received reports of this type of failure for all the second-generation Grand Cherokee model years and 15 other model years. While the failure could happen on a practically new Grand Cherokee, the average issue occurs at just over 100,000 miles after the vehicle is a few years old. A failure of this type generally presents as cold air blowing from one side of the vehicle while hot air emits from the other or no air coming from the vents.
The first step to getting an issue like this repaired is taking your vehicle to a shop for diagnosis. Depending on the shop you visit, this diagnosis will cost around $100, and most will apply that amount to the repair if you have them fix it.
The repair cost depends on the part that failed. At least one Grand Cherokee owner reported a quote of $1,500 to repair the blend door. Another owner performed a DIY fix of a broken door behind the vehicle's glove box with a wooden stick to restore airflow to a second-generation Grand Cherokee's cabin.
Wireless control module failure
Another common problem with the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the wireless control module (WCM) failure. As part of the anti-theft security system, the WCM, or sentry key remote Entry Module, receives a signal from the key fob that allows the vehicle's ignition system to operate. With the system disabled, the vehicle will not start, often not allowing the starter to crank the engine.
This issue often occurs randomly, making diagnosis difficult. In an attempt to solve the problem, a functioning starter is frequently replaced. Other reports point to faulty electrical grounding of various components. Some have had luck disconnecting the battery for several minutes, but the issue returns.
On average, 400 Repair Pal respondents reported this issue with Jeep Grand Cherokees at around 125,000 miles. The estimated diagnostic fee for the "No Start" issue ranges from $88 to $111, while estimates for replacing the wireless control module approach $1,000, including parts and labor.
Power window motor regulator failure
The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee power window system includes a switch for user control, the electric window motor, a motor regulator, electrical wiring, cables, and a track. While the failure of any part of the system could cause window operation to fail, the most common issue reported to Repair Pal is the failure of the window motor regulator.
Typical reports from Grand Cherokee owners say the issue presents as a window stuck in the down position. While this issue can occur on Grand Cherokees with low mileage, it's most common at around 116,000 miles on vehicles at least a few years old.
Replacing the Grand Cherokee's power window motor assembly is a moderate DIY project, requiring only a few essential hand tools and a new power window motor assembly that costs around $100. Repair Pal reports the average cost for replacing the power window motor regulator is between $371 and $524.
Of course, there are a number of other issues that arise with 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees, but these issues represent some of the most common owner-reported problems.