Common Problems A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee, introduced in 1993, is an entirely separate vehicle from the standard Jeep Cherokee. Rather than offering luxury options packages for the standard Cherokee, Jeep created the Grand Cherokee to compete with the popular Ford Explorer as the SUV craze was ramping up.

While the Jeep Grand Cherokee was intended as an all-around contender for the SUV consumer dollar, an Edmunds reviewer felt the 2004 Grand Cherokee carried too much of Jeep's rugged off-road capability to the suburbs. The reviewer gave it "high marks for its off-road prowess," but found its off-road suspension uncomfortable when driving around town.

The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the last member of the model's second generation, which began with the 1999 model year. While we typically see the most problems with models from the early years of a vehicle generation, the 2004 Grand Cherokee isn't trouble-free. Repair Pal estimates the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee's annual maintenance costs around $666. These costs will vary based on your geographical location, the vehicle's mileage, and the repair shop you choose. In addition, if your 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee incurs one of the following common problems, your cost could be higher.