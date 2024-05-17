Can Two People Ride On A Harley-Davidson Iron 883?

Harley-Davidson makes a lot of different motorcycles. Most of them are different varieties of cruisers, but there is a surprisingly wide range of sizes and styles. Even so, few of them are as distinctive as the Iron 883.

This stripped-down and blacked-out cruiser harkens back to Harley's early days by combining an aggressive, forward-riding profile with the raw weight of naked steel. The 883cc Air-Cooled Evolution V-Twin engine also offers a middleweight solution for those who want to feel some power in their riding without having to sit on a gigantic motor. This, along with the vehicle's relative affordability, is why the 883 is particularly good for beginning riders.

But while the Iron 883 may be considered one of the most popular Harley-Davidson cruisers for beginners, you might also be wondering if you can bring someone else along. Going for a ride on your own is great, but sometimes it's nice to have a passenger climb onto the back so you can take them for a ride as well. Not all bikes can do this and, unfortunately, it seems like the Iron 883 wasn't built for it either –- at least, not without some heavy modifications.