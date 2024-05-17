Can Two People Ride On A Harley-Davidson Iron 883?
Harley-Davidson makes a lot of different motorcycles. Most of them are different varieties of cruisers, but there is a surprisingly wide range of sizes and styles. Even so, few of them are as distinctive as the Iron 883.
This stripped-down and blacked-out cruiser harkens back to Harley's early days by combining an aggressive, forward-riding profile with the raw weight of naked steel. The 883cc Air-Cooled Evolution V-Twin engine also offers a middleweight solution for those who want to feel some power in their riding without having to sit on a gigantic motor. This, along with the vehicle's relative affordability, is why the 883 is particularly good for beginning riders.
But while the Iron 883 may be considered one of the most popular Harley-Davidson cruisers for beginners, you might also be wondering if you can bring someone else along. Going for a ride on your own is great, but sometimes it's nice to have a passenger climb onto the back so you can take them for a ride as well. Not all bikes can do this and, unfortunately, it seems like the Iron 883 wasn't built for it either –- at least, not without some heavy modifications.
The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is built to be a single-seater
The Iron 883 is designed to seat one. It doesn't come stock with a passenger seat or pegs for a second person to put their feet on. It has an 86" length with a forward-heavy design. This makes it an awkward bike for taking a passenger.
That said, it is technically possible. You can always customize your motorcycle to make it fit two. There are aftermarket options available for adding a passenger seat and pegs. The 883cc Evolution engine is also strong enough to bear a reasonable amount of weight and still get decent acceleration. Even so, the experience might be less than ideal.
One Reddit user started a thread asking riders who had modified their Iron 883 motorcycles into two-seaters how comfortable the experience was. Several riders reported that they had converted their bikes, and the overall consensus was that the experience was underwhelming and a little less stable than you would like. One reported that you probably need to get new shocks because "the stock shorties are kidney beaters." But even then, his passenger reported that she felt much safer and more comfortable on a bigger bike. Most of these Redditers also mentioned that the Iron 883 felt squirrely and struggled to get up to higher speeds when riding with a second person. So while it is possible, you'd probably be better off getting a larger Harley if you want a bike that's made to carry more than one person.